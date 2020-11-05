More hybrid classes at Navajo Tech next spring

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Students at Navajo Tech will attend more hybrid classes in the spring. The university moved more than half of its classes completely online this fall but a waiver allowing more online learning ends in December. Navajo Tech will extend its tuition assistance program for students as well.

