NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Students at Navajo Tech will attend more hybrid classes in the spring. The university moved more than half of its classes completely online this fall but a waiver allowing more online learning ends in December. Navajo Tech will extend its tuition assistance program for students as well.
Latest New Mexico News
- Prescription drug deaths down, street drug deaths up in New Mexico
- RRPS wraps up comprehensive survey on learning, working during pandemic
- Ocelot at Alameda Park Zoo dies
- More hybrid classes at Navajo Tech next spring
- Los Alamos National Lab ‘supercomputer’ used to study impacts of COVID-19