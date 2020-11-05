More hybrid classes at Navajo Tech next spring

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools is trying to figure out what is and isn't working during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is wrapping up a survey it launched after getting comments and questions from staff and social media.

"We decided we need to really get some hard data around how things are going this fall," LaJuana Coleman, Executive Director for Secondary Curriculum & Instruction at Rio Rancho Public Schools, said.