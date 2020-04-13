Live Now
More Albuquerque businesses cited for violating public health order

Coronavirus New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque has now nailed four businesses for violating the public health order. The mayor’s office says all four businesses were open when they shouldn’t be. They are Carefree Hot Tubs on Menaul and Louisiana, Malik’s Gift and Thrift Shops on Zuni near Wyoming and the Pit Stop Food Mart on Bridge near Goff, which the city says is really a smoke shop.

Of course, another smoke shop, Rags to Riches, had already been cited by the city. Those stores could all be fined up to $100. Monday the mayor thanked the businesses that are abiding by the rules.

“Let me begin by also thanking every business that has closed and despite the financial hardships and so-forth, is in it all. All in this together, whether you’re a business or a customer, either getting takeout or making takeout or staying away from your business because it’s not essential,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

The mayor says the city has received 273 complaints about businesses breaking the rules and issued 420 warnings to businesses about the way they’re operating or telling them to close up shop.

