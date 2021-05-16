Moratoriums on utilities, rent ending in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With vaccination rates increasing and more businesses reopening, moratoriums on bills owed to necessities like utilities and rent, are ending across the country. New Mexico is no different, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t still assistance available. To avoid disconnection, people must be actively seeking aid or on a payment plan.

PNM

PNM is now urging its residential customers to contact the company for help paying past due balances. Those who need assistance can visit PNM.com/help or call the company at 855-364-2950. The PNM COVID Customer Relief Fund, the PNM Good Neighbor Fund, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and other resources may be available to help pay down or possibly pay off past-due bills for residential customers.

Xcel Energy

According to the Xcel Energy website, as of August 16, they will resume residential electric disconnections due to non-payment, pending approval by the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission. They do have options available for assistance.

New Mexico Gas Company

The New Mexico Gas Company has announced that it has established $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funding to help residential customers who qualify and small business owners who have fallen behind on their natural gas bills as a result of the pandemic. In a press release, the company states that residential customers can apply for help through New Mexico Gas Company’s HEAT New Mexico program.

Rent

The New Mexico Center on Law and Poverty says the moratorium on evictions is set to end when the public health emergency is over. The governor has said the state could be back open by the end of June. People can seek rental assistance through the State of New Mexico Emergency Renters Assistance program.

According to the NM Courts website, to stop an eviction, renters must participate in a hearing regarding the eviction and provide the judge with evidence of their current inability to pay their rent. The Bernalillo Metropolitan Court also offers a free mediation program which began on May 11 that works with landlords and tenants to develop a business agreement beneficial to both sides.