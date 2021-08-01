Moratorium on evictions ends

Coronavirus New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The federal moratorium on evictions ended Saturday. The city says it’s continuing to offer financial help for people needing to pay rent and utilities.

Officials say federal funds are still available for renters who make at or below 80% of the area’s median income have been affected by COVID, and are at risk of homelessness. Eligible households may receive up to 15 months of assistance, though people do need to reapply for assistance every three months.

