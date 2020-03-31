Monkey chatter from BioPark draws spectators

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is closed but the monkeys at least are making sure we don’t forget about them.

The monkey chatter was echoing from the zoo Sunday on what was otherwise a quiet afternoon. The chatter could be heard from blocks away. Even drawing a few spectators to hear what they had to say.

