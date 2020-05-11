Mom on the front lines

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – She’s one of the many mothers who are working on the front lines during the Coronavirus pandemic. Maggie McBride has been an Intensive Care nurse at UNMH for four years, she says during that time she’s seen a lot of pain and sadness.

“It’s not ever something you get used to,” says Mcbride. Coronavirus, she says, has made it even more challenging, Mcbride says it’s unlike anything she’s ever seen before.

But working in the ICU is only half of her job, Maggie is a mom of two boys, a six-year-old and a nine-year-old. She says since the pandemic started, she’s been worried about potentially spreading it to her boys, so she’s been taking extra precautions before going home.

“Before I leave I make sure to wipe down my shoes, my phone, my badge, anything that I’ve had with me on the unit,” said McBride. She says it’s been a stressful couple of months, but she explains it’s all worth it when she gets to tell her boys what she does.

“I don’t know that they completely understand what’s going on, but they’re proud. They know that we’re doing good work,” said Mcbride. She says right now the Medical ICU is full with 23 COVID-19 patients, with a second ICU beginning to fill up as well.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources