Moline Healthcare offers support to Navajo Nation

Coronavirus New Mexico

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – Molina Healthcare of New Mexico is offering support to the Navajo Nation during the coronavirus pandemic.

They are donating a relief package of medical supplies that include 5,000 rapid test kits, more than 200 N95 masks, first aid kits, cleaning supplies and $25,000 for food supplies.

The Navajo Nation has reached more than a hundred cases of the coronavirus. 19 of those come from the New Mexico area of the Navajo Nation.

