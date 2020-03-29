IHME forecast: New Mexico COVID-19 pandemic to peak April 25

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The peak of COVID-19 pandemic is about 26 days away for New Mexico, according to projections published by the Institue for Health Metrics and Evaluation. New Mexico’s COVID-19 cases are projected to peak on April 25.

The projections, according to the website, assume strong social distancing rules and other protective measures are being continued. However, even with social distancing efforts through the end of May, their model forecasts that the coronavirus could kill somewhere between 245 and 803 people in New Mexico through the summer.

As of March 28, there are 121,489 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States, with 2,032 deaths. By August 4, the chart projects there will be 81,114 deaths in the United States.

The charts also projected the “peak” day for the United States is April 14 and projecting a total of 2,341 deaths.

Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME). United States COVID-19 Hospital Needs and Death Projections. Seattle, United States of America: Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), University of Washington, 2020.

