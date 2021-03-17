Mobile vaccine clinics popping up in remote parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mobile vaccine clinics are popping up in remote areas around New Mexico, with the first one deploying Tuesday in Luna County. “The mobile time went to Luna County. We identified on the map that it was an area of high social vulnerability. There are a high number of 75-year-olds, and then it’s an area with an 88% Hispanic/Latino population who have been disproportionately affected,” says NMDOH Deputy Secretary Dr. Laura C. Parajon.

This week, they are also going to Hatch and Blanco, near Bloomfield, along with more communities next week. Meanwhile, state health officials say the vaccine is making a big difference in the fight against COVID, cutting daily case counts by nearly 70%.

Another factor they say, is helping reduce the spread, is improved contact tracing. “It’s a really good reminder that while the vaccine is really helping our ability to actually get a hold of people and get them isolated to prevent the spread of the disease is and will always be a critical factor,” said Dr. David Scrase, Secretary of the Human Services Department.

There is still no word when the state may move onto the next vaccination group.