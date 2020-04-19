Milne stadium helipad construction nearly complete

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are almost finished preparing the Milne Stadium parking lot for medical helicopters in response to an expected COVID-19 surge.

Asphalt contractors started turning the lot into a helipad for Presbyterian Hospital around Friday.

A spokeswoman for the New Mexico Governor’s office, Nora Meyers Sackett tells KRQE News 13 the helipad construction is “part of additional preparations for transporting patients within New Mexico in order to be prepared when the COVID-19 surge hits different areas of the state.​”

A representative for the helipad contractor Sunland Asphalt said Saturday crews were working on asphalt repairs and crack seal work before the site would be able to be used as a helicopter landing site

Correction: In a previous version of this story, KRQE News 13 reported that “officials” stated patients would be flown in from “northern Arizona and the Navajo Nation.” A spokeswoman for New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said Tuesday that information is “incorrect” and that the helipad has “no relation to Arizona” but is rather “part of additional preparations for transporting patients within New Mexico.”

