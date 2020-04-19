Milne stadium helipad almost ready to receive patients from Arizona, Navajo Nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews are almost finished preparing the Milne Stadium parking lot for medical helicopters in response to the outbreak.

Crews this week started turning the lot into a helipad for Presbyterian Hospital. Officals say the renovations are necessary to support the incoming COVID-19 patients from northern Arizona and the Navajo Nation.

There will be a line of ambulances ready to transport patients to local hospitals. Officials say crews need to finish asphalt repairs and crack seal work before helicopters can start landing Sunday or Monday.

