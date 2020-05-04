Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Middle school celebrates ‘Star Wars Day’ while social distancing

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For Star Wars fans it’s a day to say: ‘May the Fourth be with you.’

Monday, at Roosevelt Middle School the staff brought some joy to students by inviting some of their favorite characters to share the day with them. They, of course, observed good social distancing rules, allowing students to take pictures from a distance.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss