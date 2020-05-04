Middle school celebrates ‘Star Wars Day’ while social distancing

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – For Star Wars fans it’s a day to say: ‘May the Fourth be with you.’
Monday, at Roosevelt Middle School the staff brought some joy to students by inviting some of their favorite characters to share the day with them. They, of course, observed good social distancing rules, allowing students to take pictures from a distance.
