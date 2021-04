ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - An Albuquerque social club is at a financial crossroads because of the pandemic and now it may lose the historic building it operates out of. The historic Whittlesey House is currently owned by the Albuquerque Press Club, a private social club geared towards professionals in press and communication roles. But it operates out of the historic building with a bar license.

"So, there is no differentiation between a place that is a bar for profit and that's what their business model is and us as a private members club which really is not here for the bar aspect but for the members itself. But since our business license classifies us as a bar, we're lumped into that same aspect," William Fitzpatrick, Board Director for the Albuquerque Press Club, said. That means under state's orders, it's had to stay closed throughout the entire pandemic.