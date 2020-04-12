Metro shows off how they’re social distancing for Easter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People around the metro are showing off the creative ways they are practicing social distancing while celebrating the holiday.
Tim Kriko sent News 13 these pictures of sidewalk art in his driveway off 12th and Candelaria. It includes an Easter message with a colorful background and New Mexico red chiles.
