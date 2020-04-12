Metro shows off how they’re social distancing for Easter

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People around the metro are showing off the creative ways they are practicing social distancing while celebrating the holiday.

Tim Kriko sent News 13 these pictures of sidewalk art in his driveway off 12th and Candelaria. It includes an Easter message with a colorful background and New Mexico red chiles.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞