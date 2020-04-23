Metro seniors get virtual graduation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – High school seniors across the state are not getting the traditional graduation they’ve always dreamed of.

“I pictured it like everyone else does, one last dance, a prom, walking across the stage at graduation, sharing memories with your friends that you will remember for the rest of your life,” said Aiden Moreno, a senior at Cleveland High School. But that’s not what he and his classmates are experiencing.

“It’s been a little different, it’s been weird with the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Moreno.

After years of hard work and dedication, these graduates won’t be walking across a stage to accept their diplomas. “It’s pretty devastating,” said Madison Rickerman, a Senior at Rio Rancho High School.

Instead, they’ll get a virtual ceremony. The school district wants to create a video highlighting each of the graduates and giving the valedictorian’s to present their speeches. They hope to get the entire community involved, in celebrating the Class of 2020.

“The idea of having businesses, and family’s decorating their houses, and windows, and everything across the city,” said Beth Pendergrass with the Rio Rancho School District. While the graduates are appreciative of the district’s efforts, they’d rather have a real ceremony once this has all blown over.

“I’d rather postpone it and have a real ceremony,” said Rickerman.

The District says they’re keeping their fingers crossed for any potential changes to the health order, but in a press conference Wednesday afternoon, the governor announced she does not foresee mass gatherings being approved before winter.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources