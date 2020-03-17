Metro court offering outdoor screening

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Metro court is trying to limit unnecessary interaction. There are now ‘Information Stations’ outside the courthouse so staff can make sure people are in the right place and check the status of their cases.

3,500 people visit the courthouse every day. Court officials are hoping to reduce that to people with court business and asking family members to stay at home.

“We want to make sure the sick stay home, and that the well come on in because our court is still in session, we’re having court cases, the courthouse is not shutting down,” said Judge Sandra Engel.

Those with traffic arraignments should note their hearings are likely rescheduled and will receive notice in the mail.

