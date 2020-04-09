Method of voting in New Mexico primary unknown

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is still unclear whether the New Mexico primary will take place at the polls, or switch to mail-in only.

The Bernalillo County Clerk is urging voters to request absentee ballots. “If there’s ever been a time to get a ballot and vote at home, it’s this time. Voting at home, you may be able to save a life, and that life might be yours,” Linda Stove, Bernalillo County Clerk said.

On June 2, voters will weigh in on presidential and congressional races, as well as state and county seats. However, you must be registered as a Republican, Democrat, or Libertarian to vote in the primary. The public has until May 5 to register or update your registration on the city’s website.

