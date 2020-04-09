Live Now
WATCH KRQE AT 10PM

Method of voting in New Mexico primary unknown

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is still unclear whether the New Mexico primary will take place at the polls, or switch to mail-in only.

The Bernalillo County Clerk is urging voters to request absentee ballots. “If there’s ever been a time to get a ballot and vote at home, it’s this time. Voting at home, you may be able to save a life, and that life might be yours,” Linda Stove, Bernalillo County Clerk said.

On June 2, voters will weigh in on presidential and congressional races, as well as state and county seats. However, you must be registered as a Republican, Democrat, or Libertarian to vote in the primary. The public has until May 5 to register or update your registration on the city’s website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞