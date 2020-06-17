Mess left behind at Lincoln National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – People are trashing the national forest. Trash was left behind this weekend in the Lincoln National Forest. With the pandemic, the staff has been reduced and in many areas, trash pick-up is suspended. People are asked to pack out what they pack in but clearly they’re not. Some are dumping trash in the restrooms, others just leaving in the forest. Someone also shared a picture of the situation at Bonita Lake this weekend. The Forest Service says services will be shut down if this continues.

