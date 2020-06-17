Mess left behind at Lincoln National Forest

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad Caverns is back open with a few changes. The National Park will only allow 550 visitors per day with tickets available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Visitors will enter the cavern based on the time indicated on their tickets and are set up to allow 25 visitors to enter the cavern every 15 minutes.

It will be open from 8:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Tours are suspended and the Bat Flight Amphitheater is closed for now. All desert trails and park roads remain open.