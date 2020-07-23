Mescalero reservation to go into lockdown amid spike in COVID-19 cases

RUIDOSO, N.M. (KTSM) – A state of emergency order has been issued for the Mescalero Apache tribe near Ruidoso, New Mexico following a spike in COVID-19 cases. The state of emergency requires people on the reservation to remain at home for two weeks until the spread of COVID-19 begins to slow.

People may be able to leave their house, but only to purchase food and other necessities. The Inn of the Mountain Gods will also be closed because of the surge in COVID-19 cases. The announcement was made on Facebook.

The reservation will be on lock-down starting Friday, July 24 at 5 p.m. and it will end on August 7, 2020. According to Ruidoso News, the reservation had ten positive cases on July 21 and then on July 22, it had confirmed another 14 cases. Roads leading into the tribal lands will be barricaded until further notice, officials said.