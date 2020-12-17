Mescalero Apache Tribe remembers lives lost from pandemic with cross

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Mescalero Apache Tribe is remembering those who have lost their lives to COVID-19. A cross was recently installed on the lawn of the Tribal Offices. As of Tuesday, the tribe reported 17 deaths and six hospitalizations. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 660 cases there and a total of 12,600 COVID-19 tests administered.

According to a Tribal Member Letter for the Mescalero Apache Tribe, since last week COVID-19 cases have dropped by 10+ new cases a day to only one or two per day. The letter also reports the Indian Health Services is expecting the COVID-19 vaccine this week or next week and it will be administered to frontline health care workers and first responders. The Mescalero Apache Tribe does not know how many vaccine doses they will receive according to the same letter.

