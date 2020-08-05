Mescalero Apache Tribe lifting lockdown this week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Mescalero Apache Tribe will loosen its restrictions this week. Tribal President Gabe Aguilar issued an executive order Tuesday ending the lockdown and closure orders Friday at noon.
It was originally set to expire at 5 p.m. but he said he moved it up because tribal members have done a good job preventing the spread. As of Tuesday, there are 59 positive cases of coronavirus in Mescalero including 24 active cases. The tribe will implement a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Friday.
