Mescalero Apache Tribe lifting lockdown this week

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Mescalero Apache Tribe will loosen its restrictions this week. Tribal President Gabe Aguilar issued an executive order Tuesday ending the lockdown and closure orders Friday at noon.

It was originally set to expire at 5 p.m. but he said he moved it up because tribal members have done a good job preventing the spread. As of Tuesday, there are 59 positive cases of coronavirus in Mescalero including 24 active cases. The tribe will implement a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Friday.

Related Content:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss