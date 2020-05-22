Mescalero Apache Tribe announces two positive COVID-19 cases identified on reservation

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MESCALERO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mescalero Apache Tribe has announced that two of its reservation residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The tribe reports that the first resident that tested positive is not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus and was tested voluntarily.

That resident will be placed in quarantine and closely monitored. The second resident that tested positive is elderly and is hospitalized.

The tribe reports that the second case came to light just hours after the initial case. Mescalero Apache Tribe President Gabe Aguilar is asking tribal members to remain calm.

“At this time, we need to come together as a community. Stay home. Wear a facemask. If you are contacted or testing, then please comply. If you may have been exposed, please contact Indian Health Service or the Tribe immediately,” said Tribal President Gabe Aguilar in a press release.

The president added that the first case was discovered because the individual came in on their own. President Aguilar states that the Tribe will be issuing citations for violations of their coronavirus restrictions. The tribe will provide additional updates from their official website.

