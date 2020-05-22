Mescalero Apache Tribe announces two positive COVID-19 cases identified on reservation

MESCALERO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mescalero Apache Tribe has announced that two of its reservation residents have tested positive for COVID-19. The tribe reports that the first resident that tested positive is not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus and was tested voluntarily.
That resident will be placed in quarantine and closely monitored. The second resident that tested positive is elderly and is hospitalized.
The tribe reports that the second case came to light just hours after the initial case. Mescalero Apache Tribe President Gabe Aguilar is asking tribal members to remain calm.
“At this time, we need to come together as a community. Stay home. Wear a facemask. If you are contacted or testing, then please comply. If you may have been exposed, please contact Indian Health Service or the Tribe immediately,” said Tribal President Gabe Aguilar in a press release.
The president added that the first case was discovered because the individual came in on their own. President Aguilar states that the Tribe will be issuing citations for violations of their coronavirus restrictions. The tribe will provide additional updates from their official website.
