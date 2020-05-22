Meow Wolf brings entertainment home with new website additions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf has added new categories to their website to help you and the kids stay busy at home. The activities include step-by-step art projects and a downloadable PDF coloring book. A few of their artists even put together some daily prompts for kids with ideas like writing notes to your neighbors, making fortune cookies for family members and even how to draw your home floor plan.

