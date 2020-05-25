Memorial Day observances across the state move online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While people may not be able to honor our fallen heroes this Memorial Day in the traditional ways, several places are moving their services online.

American Legion Post 49 will be streaming its annual ceremony on Facebook and Zoom, with food available for pickup afterward. The city is also cancelling its celebration at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial off Gibson and Louisiana.

Rio Rancho says it will be posting its annual remembrance ceremony on the city’s website. And while the national ceremony in Santa Fe will be open for visitation, the annual ceremony will be moving online as well. A list of the events and where to find them are located on KRQE’s Coronavirus Resource page.

