Memorial Day celebration called off

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another event has been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. The Memorial Day celebration at the New Mexico Veterans Memorial has been canceled. The event was scheduled for May 25. The United Veterans Council of New Mexico says with an average attendance of 2,000 people they wanted to practice an abundance of caution.

