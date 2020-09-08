Member of Sanchez family in Belen dies from COVID-19

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) –  Among the deaths this week, a member of the Sanchez family of Belen whom News 13 reported on last month. Jessica Sanchez was the oldest daughter of Dr. Roland Sanchez and his wife Elia.

Several members of the family contracted COVID-19 forcing the temporary closure of their offices which include Roland’s medical practice and his two son’s veterinary and dental offices. The kids also operated a farm together. While Jessica completed medical school, she opted instead to become a spiritful healer. She ran a business called Enlightened Circles. She continued online sessions until early August when she fell ill. She was 44-years-old.

