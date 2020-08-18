Meals on Wheels helping those recovering from COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meals on Wheels is helping people recovering from COVID-19. People with COVID are supposed to quarantine for two weeks which makes it tough to get food. So, Presbyterian is partnering with the meal service by providing 14 days of food including breakfast, lunch and dinner.

So far, they say they’ve provided more than 800 meals to those in need. To find out if you qualify, call the number on the back of your insurance card.

