MDC on lockdown while inmates tested for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The NMDOH recommended Thursday that the Metropolitan Detention Center go into lockdown while they test close to 80 inmates for COVID-19.

One inmate tested positive for the virus on March 29 and is currently quarantined alone in a cell inside a negative pressure room. Four other inmates are quarantined because of close contact to the positive inmate or they are experiencing symptoms related to coronavirus. Another 73 inmates are isolated in two separate housing units and are also being tested.

Also, 17 MDC staff members are being tested for COVID-19 as well. If an inmate tests positive for the coronavirus, they will be quarantined in an individual cell. During a lockdown, inmates are let out of their cells one at a time to shower and make phone calls.

