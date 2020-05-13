MDC corrections officer tests positive for COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Metropolitan Detention Center staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bernalillo County reports MDC became aware of the positive case as a result of the facility-wide testing conducted by the New Mexico Department of Health. The officer is reportedly asymptomatic and is self-quarantining at home.

The corrections sergeant was tested for the virus on May 7 and the results were provided to MDC on the evening of May 11. MDC was on lockdown as the facility tracked down the officer’s contact with staff and inmates.

The lockdown has since been lifted and officers and staff that MDC has identified as having contact with the positive officer have been sent home to self-quarantine. Bernalillo County reports that MDC anticipates that there may be more staff identified and video is being used to retrace the sergeant’s movement.

The sergeant had been working in the intake area of MDC, not in general population. Any new inmates the sergeant may have been in contact with were already in the quarantine area established last month by MDC and the Department of Health.

“This is a very fluid situation and more information will be communicated once more details are solidified,” said MDC Chief Greg Richardson in a press release. “We are committed to doing everything we can to keep staff and inmates safe.”

The Department of Health began surveillance testing at MDC last week and so far, has tested 236 officers and civilian staff as well as 103 inmates.

