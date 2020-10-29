MDC chief gives update on COVID-19 response in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just like the community, the Bernalillo County Metro Detention Center has also been seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. MDC Chief Greg Richardson addressed the issue with county commissioners Tuesday and talked about how the jail is working to mitigate the spread of the virus.

there are currently 53 active cases among MDC staff and 185 active cases among inmates. About 80 staff members and inmates who test positive are required to quarantine for a minimum of ten days and must be cleared by a doctor. The chief did say if an inmate is eligible for release and has tested positive, they cannot hold that person.

“Those individuals are also given additional information on COVID, they’re provided with PPE such as a surgical mask and then we contact DOH to let them know this individual is being released and they will be out in the community,” said Richardson.

The chief says they have sanitation stations and medical screenings for staff and all staff must wear PPE. Inmates are provided with two cloth masks at intake, they are encouraged to wash their hands and practice social distancing. There is also regular cell and pod sanitation.