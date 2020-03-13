MDC and Youth Services outline steps to minimize coronavirus impact

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials at the Metropolitan Detention Center have announced guidelines moving forward to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The MDC has temporarily discontinued all in-person visits to the secure area of the facility. This applies to all non-essential security personnel, including any outside groups and/or volunteers. Visits in the front area of the facility are temporarily discontinued.

Inmates will continue to have access to the tablets, telephone, and mail for contact with their attorneys and families. Remote visitations through tablets are currently in the process of being expanded. Visiting restrictions will be in place for three weeks but will be re-assessed on a weekly basis.

According to MDC Chief Ralph Fernandez, MDC has been screening inmates as they arrive since February 13. Over 2,000 people have been screened as of March 13. They are currently paying close attention to the older population and those with underlying health problems.

Officials at the Bernalillo County Youth Services Center have also put forth guidelines in place to deal with the coronavirus. Face-to-face visitation has been canceled. Phone visits are being expanded for families with more calls than were allowed before. Volunteer activities are canceled. Limited access is being made for juvenile probation officers, defense attorneys, and other professional visitors but phone contact is encouraged whenever possible. Classes at YSC are also canceled.