GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – There will be a press conference on Friday, May 8 at 2:30 p.m. to address health care needs of the McKinley County community. It will be broadcast on Facebook Live.

The conference was announced after seven doctors resigned from the Rehoboth McKinley County Hospital citing ineffective administrative oversight issues. The press conference will be broadcast live on State Senator George Muñoz’ Facebook Page.