McCall’s Pumpkin Patch preparing to reopen on Saturday

MORIARTY, N.M. (KRQE) – McCall’s Pumpkin Patch is preparing to open after the governor’s latest health order. “I’m very thankful that the governor gave us the ability to at least open the doors. But it’s going to be different just like 2020 has been different,” said Kevin McCall, owner of McCall’s Pumpkin Patch.

Starting Saturday, September 26, visitors will be able to pick pumpkins with COVID guidelines in place like requiring masks, and hand sanitizer throughout the property. Some other activities will be modified but there are a few that will be closed due to health guidelines such as the pig races, bouncy jumpers, and OK Corral.

However, the owner is hoping he can open up their famous haunted farm. “We feel strongly that maybe we can try to convince them that these haunts are safe and they’re a lot like a museum if you will. You don’t touch anything, you go through in a small group, they’re one-way,” said McCall.

He says they could do timed ticketing reservations for the mazes if allowed. Tickets will only be available online to limit capacity. The pumpkin patch has been so popular that McCall’s website crashed due to a high volume of ticket purchases.

