Mayors’ from towns bordering Texas confident they’ll stay in the green

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Could Texas’s reopening have an impact on COVID cases here in New Mexico? The mayors of two New Mexico cities bordering Texas said they’re not so concerned.

KRQE spoke with the mayors from Hobbs and Portales who said they’re both thrilled that their respective counties are in the green level of reopening and said they don’t anticipate going backward despite loosened restrictions in the Lone Star State. This comes as Texas ended its mask mandate just this month, and announced businesses can now operate at full capacity while state officials claim the state’s seen a significant drop in cases.

“We’re not overly concerned with that,” said Ronald L. Jackson, the mayor of Portales. “We’ve had to deal with that during the whole COVID issue.”

State Department of Health data shows both counties having consistently low weekly average Covid case counts throughout the pandemic. Both mayors said getting in the green level is a true difference-maker in keeping local businesses alive. And that if people do go to Texas, be responsible.

“Although there’s not a mask mandate in Texas, there’s no law against you wearing a mask while you’re there and practice social distancing,” said Sam Cobb, the mayor of Hobbs.

Both mayors are optimistic moving forward and say there could still be an improvement. “Let’s go to turquoise, that’s the final thoughts and I want to encourage everybody to remember that’s how we got to green and that’s how we’re going to get to turquoise,” said Cobb.

Currently, Roosevelt County has a test positivity rate of about 1.3%. Lea County’s is at 1.4%, putting them both in the green level for reopening.

Nora Meyers Sackett, the Press Secretary with the Governor’s Office sent KRQE this emailed response to the state’s recent COVID-19 progress: