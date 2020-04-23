Mayors call for businesses to reopen ‘as quickly as possible’

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mayors of smaller New Mexico cities with very few confirmed COVID-19 cases are pleading with the governor to not apply a one size fits all model to reopening. The mayors of Carlsbad, Estancia, Hatch, Melrose, Red River, Tatum and Magdalena wrote an open letter lobbying for a safe sensible reopening tailoring to the specific needs of their communities. They also say they believe the state’s projections of deaths here are far greater than the nation models.
