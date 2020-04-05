Mayor urges community to wear masks in public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller is encouraging people in Albuquerque to cover their faces.
“Not only is it about social distancing, but now it seems like we can keep each other a little safer by using a face covering,” says Mayor Keller. State officials are encouraging the general public to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The general public should not wear N95 masks, which are needed for healthcare professionals. The Mayor says you can make homemade masks instead.
