Mayor urges community to wear masks in public

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller is encouraging people in Albuquerque to cover their faces.

“Not only is it about social distancing, but now it seems like we can keep each other a little safer by using a face covering,” says Mayor Keller. State officials are encouraging the general public to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The general public should not wear N95 masks, which are needed for healthcare professionals. The Mayor says you can make homemade masks instead.

