1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold briefing WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Mayor urges community to wear masks in public

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller is encouraging people in Albuquerque to cover their faces.

“Not only is it about social distancing, but now it seems like we can keep each other a little safer by using a face covering,” says Mayor Keller. State officials are encouraging the general public to wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The general public should not wear N95 masks, which are needed for healthcare professionals. The Mayor says you can make homemade masks instead.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞