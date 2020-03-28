Mayor says most citizens complying with stay-at-home order

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials say, for the most part, people in Albuquerque are obeying the governor’s stay-at-home order, with a few exceptions.
“We have a no-tolerance policy on that right now. We do know there have been some underground parties people have been trying to throw with sort of these ‘end of the world’ parties young people do. Terrible ideas at this time, all we have to do is point to New Orleans and Mardi Gras,” Mayor Tim Keller said Friday.
Mayor Keller says so far, people appear to be largely cooperative, and even in cases where police have found large groups, they disbanded quickly without causing trouble. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies across the state continue to stress, they are not pulling people over to question whether their travel is essential.
