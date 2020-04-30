Mayor of Gallup requests governor to issue state of emergency

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayor of Gallup has requested Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to issue a state of emergency for the city.

Mayor Jackie McKinney says the request was made as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak within the city, causing deaths, stretched medical facilities and resources to their capacity, and impacted the welfare of the City of Gallup. McKinney says she wants to invoke the emergency powers set out under the Riot Control Act sparingly.

The mayor says the city will collaborate with the governor’s office to provide specific restrictions necessary to address the crisis. She also noted in her letter to the governor that her official capacity as Gallup’s Mayor ends Thursday at midnight and Mayor Elect Louis Bonaguidi will be sworn in as Mayor Thursday afternoon.

