Mayor of Belen hosts online karaoke party

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mayor of Belen Jerah Cordova is encouraging people to participate in virtual karaoke.

He and his wife started up a Saturday night karaoke live group on Facebook now that their go-to karaoke brewpub is no longer open in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. It’s giving people a creative outlet while still following the governor’s directive to stay at home.

“Here in Belen, we’re trying to stay connected. That’s the goal. We want to make sure everybody has someone who can reach out to them and let them know that everything is going to be okay, that we’re all still connected even if we have to physically distance,” Mayor Cordova said.

Anyone who wants to perform can reach out through the Facebook group to sign up for next Saturday’s round of karaoke. It starts at 8 p.m.

