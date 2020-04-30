Mayor Keller will answer children’s questions during kids’ town hall on Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller will be answering children’s questions during a kids’ town hall at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. KRQE News 13 will stream the event on this page.

