Mayor Keller to sign My Brother’s Keeper Mayor’s Pledge on Friday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and Albuquerque officials are scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, June 12 to discuss the My Brother’s Keeper Mayor’s Pledge, also known as former President Barack Obama’s Mayor Pledge, as well as ongoing police reform in the city. The pledge is a call for mayors and city officials as well as police oversight agencies to address police use of force policies.

The pledge calls on mayors to perform the following actions:

Review police use of force policies

Engage you communities by including a diverse range of input, experiences, and stories in your review

Report the findings of your review to the community and seek feedback

Reform the community’s police use of force policies

The mayor will also be signing an emergency declaration in continued response to COVID-19. KRQE News 13 will live stream the conference on this page.

