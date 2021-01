NAVAJO NATIONย (KRQE) โ€“ The Navajo Department of Health announced Monday that it has identified 73 communities of uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Dec. 18, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020. The following communities have been identified below:

โ€œWe have the ability to bring down the numbers through our actions each day. When we choose to travel or to hold in-person gatherings, we put ourselves and others at risk of contracting the coronavirus. Our administration is working with Navajo Area IHS to follow the CDCโ€™s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices vaccine prioritization. The health care facilities on the Navajo Nation have been vaccinating individuals in Phase I, which include health care workers, first responders, high-risk patients, and others. The next vaccination priority will be elders 65 and older. If more people receive the vaccine and now that the holidays have past, I am hopeful that we will begin to see consistent declines in new cases, but we still are awaiting to see the full impact of the recent holidays. Please be safe and make good decisions for you and your loved ones,โ€ said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a news release.