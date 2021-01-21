Mayor Keller to provide update on COVID-19 vaccinations, APD chief search

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller will provide an update on COVID-19 vaccinations during a news briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021. KRQE News 13 will stream the update live on this page.

Additionally, Consultant to the Hiring Process Herb Crosby will join the mayor to provide an update on the Albuquerque Police Department chief search. The City of Albuquerque narrowed its search to three candidates: current acting chief Harold Medina, Clinton Nichols, the Chief of Police in Commerce City, Colorado, and Joseph Sullivan who recently served as deputy commissioner for the Philadelphia Police Department.