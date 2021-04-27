Mayor Keller to provide update on COVID-19 response, return of air travel

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller will hold a news briefing at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27 to provide an update on the City of Albuquerque’s COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

Mayor Keller will also be joined by Director of Aviation Nyika Allen to provide an update on the return of air travel. The Department of Health has opened up COVID-19 vaccine self-scheduling for everyone 16 and older as state officials are hoping more young people get vaccinated.

While getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is not required for schools in New Mexico, the Albuquerque Public Schools Operations Officer says that the vaccine has drastically reduced the number of positive COVID cases among school staff. Additionally, vaccinated students and staff are not required to quarantine for two weeks if they come into contact with a positive COVID case unless they show symptoms.