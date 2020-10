Watch news briefing on this page at 11:30 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and city officials will hold a briefing at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 and its impact on the Albuquerque metropolitan area. The mayor is expected to highlight resources that will be available for local businesses.

KRQE News 13 will live stream the briefing on this page.

News Conferences