Mayor Keller to provide update on city’s response to COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and leaders from local business groups will hold a news briefing at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 to provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19. The update will highlight the COVID-19 cases at the Westside Emergency Housing Center as well as efforts to provide local small businesses with PPE.

The City of Albuquerque reported 72 new cases of coronavirus at the Westside Emergency Housing Shelter on Sunday bringing the total number of cases at the facility to 93. The shelter was not taking in any new individuals as crews were deep cleaning the building and shuttles.

During a coronavirus update on Oct. 6, Mayor Keller stated that officials will be providing free PPE to businesses as 11 local vendors were selected to make PPE for the community.

