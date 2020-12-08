LIVE: Mayor Keller to provide update on city’s response to COVID-19 Tuesday

KRQE will live stream the news confernce on this page at 11:30 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., Mayor Tim Keller and City officials will hold a media briefing to provide an update on the City’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new conference will be entirely virtual and KRQE will stream the event here on this page.

In his last news conference the Mayor offered a prediction that he “doesn’t expect things to change for the foreseeable future, for several months,” in regards to the limitations placed on Bernalillo County reopening per the state’s latest Public Health Order.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham introduced the new tiered county-by-county reopening criteria last Friday. The red, yellow, green color-coded system sets different reopening criteria based on a county’s COVID-19 test positivity rate and the rolling average number of new COVID cases per capita across a two week period.

