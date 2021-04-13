Mayor Keller to provide update on City response to pandemic, adult rec sports

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller will hold a briefing at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 13 to provide an update on the City of Albuquerque’s COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution. Keller will also be joined by Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation David Flores to provide on adult recreational sports leagues. KRQE News 13 will stream the briefing live on this page.

COVID-19 vaccines were recently opened up to everyone ages 16 and older, however, on Tuesday the U.S. recommended a “pause” in the administration of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that took place days after vaccination. This comes as 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were ruined following a mix-up at a Baltimore manufacturing plant last week.

The communications director for the New Mexico Department of health said the state received an initial 30,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine and were expecting another 11,000 from J&J last week however the shipment was reduced to 2,000 doses in New Mexico.

