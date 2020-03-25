Mayor Keller to provide daily update on coronavirus response in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and city officials will hold a press conference to provide the public with an update to the city’s coronavirus response on Wednesday, March 25, at 11:30 a.m. KRQE News 13 will be live streaming this conference on this page.

During Tuesday’s daily update, the Mayor announced major city changes including the closure of all city buildings, playgrounds, and golf courses. Starting this weekend, city buses will also switch to a Saturday schedule until further notice and Albuquerque Rapid Transit routes will stop.

The closures come the day after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham instructed residents to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

