Live Now
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 25, 2020

Mayor Keller to provide daily update on coronavirus response in Albuquerque

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller and city officials will hold a press conference to provide the public with an update to the city’s coronavirus response on Wednesday, March 25, at 11:30 a.m. KRQE News 13 will be live streaming this conference on this page.

During Tuesday’s daily update, the Mayor announced major city changes including the closure of all city buildings, playgrounds, and golf courses. Starting this weekend, city buses will also switch to a Saturday schedule until further notice and Albuquerque Rapid Transit routes will stop.

The closures come the day after Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham instructed residents to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞