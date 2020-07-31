Mayor Keller to host virtual town hall on Albuquerque COVID-19 response on Friday

Watch Mayor Keller's virtual town hall live at 10 a.m. on this page

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller will be hosting a virtual town hall on Friday, July 31, to answer Albuquerque residents’ questions regarding the city’s COVID-19 response and recovery. The town hall will begin at 10 a.m.

Viewers can leave questions on the mayor’s Facebook post. KRQE News 13 will live stream the town hall on this page.

