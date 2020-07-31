Mayor Keller to host virtual town hall on Albuquerque COVID-19 response on Friday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The Economic Development Department reports Thursday, July 30, that New Mexico has approved another round of no-interest loans from its LEDA fund to four Albuquerque companies that will use the funds to maintain manufacturing operations through the COVID-19 pandemic. The loan program was approved by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham at the beginning of March before the federal CARES Act was passed.

The program is one of several that the state has put in place in order to help businesses that were impacted by the health crisis. The program has assisted nine major companies in the state with loans that total $2.2 million and has allowed businesses to save 162 jobs and maintain production.